Subskribe launches Revenue Recognition module

The Revenue Recognition module enables SaaS companies to integrate quoting, billing, and revenue recognition, three functions that ensure compliant operations.
Subskribe’s Revenue Recognition module tracks the details of SaaS deals, including line items such as onboarding training, user support, and professional services, so there’s never any doubt whether these services have been fully delivered or are still owed to the customer.
SaaS companies usually use specialised revenue recognition software to track performance obligations from quote to cash. That adds complexity, cost, and overhead. It’s more effective to bake revenue recognition into the quoting and billing system, so revenue flows are easy to manage.
Revenue Recognition from Subskribe uses the same order-based data schema as its Quoting and Billing modules. This means a sale can be quoted, accepted, invoiced, and then recognised all within the Subskribe platform. This integrated approach increases visibility, eliminates costly data transformations or reentry and streamlines compliance.
Subskribe Revenue Recognition provides features like auditing of revenue back to the line item order on a specific contract; the ability to reallocate revenues to offset discounted or complimentary services or products; shared account name and product name conventions across quoting and billing; and integration with common GL accounting software, ERP and project management tools.
As a single platform that encompasses quoting, billing, and revenue recognition, Subskribe can enable revenue teams to determine a company’s Standalone Selling Price, or SSP. The platform’s configurable discounting engine at the quoting stage allows for flexible reporting on discount segments at the product and account levels.
