News

Standard Chartered invests USD 7.7 mln in the launch of Fintech Academy

Friday 22 May 2020 12:23 CET | News

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) and Standard Chartered Bank have announced the establishment of a Fintech Academy with the latter offering USD 7.7 million to support the launch of this initiative.

The HKU-SCF Fintech academy leverages the combined academics of HKU and industry expertise of Standard Chartered Bank aim at improving the way fintech is taught and researched.

The academy is hosted by the Department of Computer Science of the Faculty of Engineering and supported by the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Business and Economics.

According to Finance Magnates, in the next five years, the HKU-SCF Fintech Academy will gear up nearly a thousand fintech professionals to tackle new technologies.


More: Link


Keywords: Standard Chartered, fintech, Fintech Academy, The University of Hong Kong, HKU, SCF
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Hong Kong
