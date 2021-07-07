|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Square launches early access programme for French businesses

Wednesday 7 July 2021 14:25 CET | News

Square has announced its Early Access Programme in France, offering exclusive access to an integrated suite of tools to sell in-person and online.

This limited-space programme is now seeking SMEs across France who want access to the solution. This marks the first time Square is available to French merchants. Square offers the tools sellers need to start, run, grow, or adapt, and helps them to set up online shops, take card payments in person, access earnings faster, manage inventory or a busy kitchen, and more.

With a suite of products that integrate with each other, Square offers solutions for a multitude of business needs in one place, and it can make it easier to adapt and grow as needs evolve in future, as the press release says.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Square, supply chain finance, trade finance, SMEs
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: France
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like