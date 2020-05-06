SpotOn teams up with SoFi

The company leveraged its proprietary SpotOn platform to serve as an information source and guide to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). These federal programs were initially created in March 2020 and comprised almost USD 350 billion of the USD 2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package. Congress recently committed an additional USD 370 billion to these two programs due to the massive demand.
The EIDL and PPP funding programs are for businesses with less than 500 employees, SpotOn’s core customer segment, and are intended to help businesses pay their bills and retain their employees by providing low-interest or forgivable loans.
The SpotOn platform incorporates tools which include payment processing, POS, custom websites, scheduling software, marketing, reviews, analytics, and loyalty – all backed by customer care.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions