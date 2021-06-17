|
Splash Financial gets USD 44.3 mln in funding for digital lending solution

Monday 21 June 2021 14:28 CET | News

US-based Splash Financial, a student loan refinancing marketplace and technology platform, has raised USD 44.3 million during an investment round.

Credit unions and banks use Splash Financial's digital lending technology to gain customers and originate student debt refinancing loans. The fintech company will use the investment round to accelerate its growth and expand its lender network and automated underwriting platform, the company said in a statement.

Partners of DST Global, Citi Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Firebolt Ventures, and existing investors CMFG Ventures and Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures participated in the latest funding round.

Consumers use the Splash Financial platform to shop and compare financial products from the company's network of lenders. Splash Financial closed a USD 12.3 million investment round in May 2020 and was named to the top 250 FinTech companies list by investment research firm CB Insights.

Keywords: lending, funding, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
