News

Spenda launches all-in-one e-invoicing solution

Tuesday 15 December 2020 14:13 CET | News

Australia-based company Spenda has launched SpendaCollect, which allows customers to track, group, and batch-pay all their outstanding invoices simultaneously.

The digital payment and business software solutions provider has created a payment platform that lets customers settle multiple invoices in one transaction. The software will also offer post-pay options, where customers can negotiate payment options, including buy-now, pay-later, and pay-by-instalments.

As representatives say, the model follows the way companies like Afterpay and Zip have been operating in the Australian industry, but with the focus of this solution being on B2B transactions. 


Keywords: Spenda, product launch, SpendaCollect, e-invoicing, digital payments, BNPL, Australia, B2B transactions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Australia
