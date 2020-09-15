|
Spend management platform Vroozi teams with Dell's Boomi

Tuesday 15 September 2020 12:37 CET | News

US-based digital purchasing and spend management platform Vroozi has partnered with Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, to accelerate market adoption of its procure-to-pay solution. 

 

Boomi’s integration platform will make it easier for businesses to capitalise on the financial value of cloud-based procurement and AP automation, according to a press release.

Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) enables users to connect cloud and on-premises applications without software or coding. The Boomi and Vroozi connector enables the 12,000-plus organisations using Boomi to modernise their procurement and accounts payable process by augmenting existing systems with Vroozi’s digital purchase, vendor invoice management, payment and marketplace solutions.



