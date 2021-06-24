|
News

Smart Technologies, GetYourBill develop extension to Oracle Simphony POS system for brands in Italy

Thursday 24 June 2021 14:39 CET | News

Smart Technologies has partnered with GetYourBill to enable customers to automatically generate electronic invoices and send these to the platform of the Italian Tax Authority.

According to the press release, the partnership has enabled major catering brands using Oracle’s Hospitality Simphony, to be in compliance with the legal requirements in Italy. Oracle Hospitality Simphony is a point-of-sale (POS) system which facilitates the sale transactions of food and beverages operations, while GetYourBill is a Italy-based checkout and POS technologies specialist. 

Furthermore, the initiative has facilitated the creation of a tailor-made extension to Oracle’s Hospitality Simphony package. This extension allows for various options and settings to enable full flexibility, depending on the requirements of the restaurateur. 

As a result, catering establishments can call up a VAT or Fiscal Code number for a client and get the respective client’s information in real time, thus speeding up the transaction and avoiding manual errors. Once a transaction is paid, the invoice is sent to GetYourBill’s system, which enables electronic invoicing through a user-friendly portal.  


Keywords: partnership, e-invoicing, POS, checkout optimisation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Italy
