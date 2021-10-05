|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Scanco, CoreChain launch integrated B2B payments and supply chain finance solution

Tuesday 5 October 2021 15:07 CET | News

US-based Scanco Software, supply-chain management solutions provider for Sage, and B2B payments network CoreChain Technologies have announced a strategic partnership.

The two companies will co-develop an integration of the CoreChain payments network with Scanco’s software products. The co-developed solutions, including an enhanced version of Scanco Purchase Agent, will enable Scanco customers to streamline their B2B payments process and unlock new supply chain financing opportunities. Leveraging enterprise blockchain technology to power digital B2B payments, users can streamline the manual processes and painful reconciliation that can slow warehouse and manufacturing business, while also mitigating fraud. 

Additionally, Scanco customers can use the integrated technology to finance the working capital being held in unpaid invoices that age towards settlement due dates, frequently 30 to 120 days in arrears.

Since its launch in September 2020, CoreChain has processed over USD 500 million in B2B payments for enterprise buyers, including channel customer transactions. Available as a white label platform, CoreChain allows any ERP or Business Process Automation software company, or even banks and other payment networks, to offer a digital B2B payments solution to its enterprise clients.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords:
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like