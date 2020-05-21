Sections
News

Revolut Business, Clear Books partner for SME accounting

Thursday 21 May 2020 13:00 CET | News

Revolut has partnered with Clear Books, a SME accounting software company, to integrate its Business accounts on the cloud-based platform.

The partnership will allow Revolut’s business customers track paid and outstanding invoices, look at records and expenses, and automatically generate financial reports. Clear Books provides online accounting software for small businesses, contractors, freelancers, and sole traders. Following the integration, Revolut Business customers in the UK can also use Clear Books’ technology to set up smart rules for automatic allocation, allowing them to match repeating transactions in one click.

Revolut’s integration with Clear Books comes after a partnership announcement with financial API provider TrueLayer to bring open banking to its business and retail customers. The business banking service also recently launched its first bank under its European Banking Licence in Lithuania after having been approved back in 2018.

More: Link


