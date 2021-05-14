|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Prologis and ASCM launch global logistics certification program

Friday 14 May 2021 14:31 CET | News

US-based investment trust company Prologis has announced a partnership with the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) to develop a certification program for logistics workers. 

According to Prologis, the digital learning program will offer users understanding and basic skills required to work in the logistics industry. Participants who take the online course must take an exam and then receive certificates and digital badges that prove successful completion of the course. The curriculum was created in collaboration with Prologis customers including supply chain operator Geodis, and is an addition to the Prologis online curriculum launched in 2020.

A Prologis representative stated that the company’s approach drives efforts to build a talent pipeline for their clients, with an emphasis on creating economic opportunity in the communities in which they operate. The certification program is part of the Prologis Community Workforce Initiative, which announced that it would train 25,000 people for careers in the fields of transport, distribution and logistics by the end of 2025.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, e-procurement, e-invoicing, supply chain finance
Categories: Securing Transactions | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like