News

Previse approved for accreditation under the CBILS scheme

Wednesday 24 June 2020 13:35 CET | News

Previse, a UK fintech, has been approved for accreditation by the British Business Bank under the CBILS scheme.

It will use CBILS backed loans and its AI technology to support UK SMEs with instant access to the money they’re owed by large corporate customers.

Previse’s InstantFlow Cash Account will provide SME suppliers with instant access to cash based on the flow of invoices, POs and payments that come from trading with large corporates. This is financed using CBILS backed loans to provide a flexible way for SMEs to improve their cashflow.


Keywords: CBILS, loans, payments, UK, fintech, British Business Bank, AI, technology, SMEs, InstantFlow Cash Account, invoices
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Kingdom
Banking & Fintech

