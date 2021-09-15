|
Porr and Doka partner for digital logistics platform

Wednesday 15 September 2021 09:30 CET | News

Austria-based construction companies Doka and Porr have announced creating a joint construction logistics platform for the digitisation and optimisation of ordering, delivery and billing processes.

According to a Porr representative, the joint venture will offer a logistics platform for the construction industry. Porr brings expertise on the digital delivery note and Doka brings know-how from the area of ​​Smart Pouring, an app for ordering concrete, as well as further digital competence from the Umdasch Group. The focus is on the European market and the common goal is a significant reduction in workload and the minimisation of sources of error.


Keywords: partnership, e-invoicing, e-procurement, product launch
Categories: Securing Transactions | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Austria
