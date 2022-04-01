|
|
|
|
|
|
News

PayPal Checkout selects Ratepay as exclusive payment by invoice partner

Friday 1 April 2022 11:00 CET | News

Germany-based fintech Ratepay has become the exclusive payment by invoice partner for ‘PayPal Checkout’ in Germany.

The white label payment by invoice from Ratepay can be offered by any German merchant who works together with PayPal and has been checked accordingly. Ratepay takes over the complete processing with the buyer in the background as well as the default risk. The connection is made possible by Ratepay's new Payment API 2.0, which allows Ratepay payment methods to be integrated with online payment service providers such as PayPal.

White label payment by invoice enjoys higher trust among customers than branded payment by invoice and leads to the highest conversion rate and the lowest purchase abandonment rate. This is mainly because customers remain in the familiar shop environment and are not led out of the merchant checkout, according to the press release.

Ratepay offers payment solutions with payment guarantee for the DACH region. These include Buy Now, Pay Later payment methods such as payment by invoice, instalments, and payment by direct debit. The company, based in Berlin, was founded in December 2009, employs more than 300 people and is part of the Nexi Group.


Keywords: BNPL, partnership, e-invoicing, API, PayPal, checkout optimisation
Categories: Payments & Commerce | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Germany
