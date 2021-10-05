|
News

Payhawk taps the expense management market with products suite

Tuesday 5 October 2021

Payhawk, a UK-based fintech company, has announced a suite of products for corporate payments and expense management.

Payhawk has launched 3% cashback on all payments, integration to Microsoft Dynamics 365, Single Sign On for enterprise clients, as the company looks to disrupt corporate payments and the expense management market. In addition, the company’s integration with both Google Pay and Apple Pay now reaches over 30 countries.

Payhawk’s new suite of enterprise tools and features are targeted at fast-growing multinational companies that are expanding their international presence and need a financial stack to control company spend without prohibitive administrative overhead. 

Payhawk combines payments, invoices and expense management as it closes the gap between banks and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems. As a result, Payhawk supports finance teams to reduce manual work, keep control of budgets in real-time, and automate spend across payment methods.


