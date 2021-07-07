|
Onventis launches Amazon business product search

Wednesday 7 July 2021 13:55 CET | News

Germany-based cloud procurement and supplier relationship management (SRM) provider Onventis has launched the ‘Amazon Business Integrated Search’ (ABIS).

In 2017, Onventis integrated Amazon Business into its structured purchasing processes, facilitating shopping for company’s needs. According to an Onventis representative, the Amazon Business Integrated Search gives procurement organisations in Onventis access to the entire Amazon Business range, including usual features, such as business pricing and the use of Amazon Business Guided Buying guidelines.

Buyers can search for relevant products, select one from the offerings, and place an order in the Onventis system. For this purpose, the Amazon Business range is integrated into the Onventis product search via an API. ABIS aims to create a B2B shopping experience, enabling companies to guide users to the right products or suppliers and identify product categories that employees should not procure. In addition, if required, different delivery addresses can be selected and assigned in Onventis.


