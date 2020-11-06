|
OLB Group updates its SecurePay payment gateway with ACH transfers

Friday 6 November 2020 13:27 CET | News

US-based OLB Group has announced that its SecurePay payment gateway now offers transfer of funds within hours with support for ACH (Automated Clearing House) services.

OLB Group is a provider of cloud-based omni-commerce and payment acceptance solutions for SMEs. Amongst the features, the gateway offers on-demand check printing and remittance. The mobile app-based customer payment services meet remit data capture requirements of government organisations.

Digital payment solutions for B2B remittances aim to eliminate paper checks, speeding fund availability, and automate accounting practices and documentation. As OLB Group’s CEO says, ACH was traditionally utilised for bank-to-bank transfers, but today it is considered a tool to move funds securely and quickly.


