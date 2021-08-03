|
Odoo, Salt Edge to accelerate invoices and payments reconciliation via Open Banking

Tuesday 3 August 2021 11:03 CET | News

CRM and ERP system Odoo has partnered with Open Banking solutions provider Salt Edge to get instant access to banking data and enable businesses to reconcile invoices and payments.

Odoo is a Belgium-based all-in-one business management and accounting software that reportedly covers all forward-thinking company needs: accounting, billing, ERP, CRM, ecommerce, inventory, point of sale, project management, manufacturing, and much more. Using Salt Edge Account Information, the company levels up the bank synchronisation in their accounting platform. Now Odoo enables its users to retrieve bank transactions from across European banks effortlessly. It helps businesses to have a true picture of their company financials in real-time, thus saving time and gaining efficiency in all subsequent operational processes, the official press release states.

By teaming up with Salt Edge, Odoo will reportedly better serve its growing customer base of over 5 million users and 50,000+ companies and offer borderless service by getting access to more than 2,500 financial institutions in Europe.


