NX Technologies collects EUR 5 million in seed financing round

Tuesday 8 February 2022 15:13 CET | News

Germany-based founder of digital platform bezahl.de NX Technologies has announced collecting EUR 5 million in a seed financing round.

bezahl.de is a technology-driven platform for holistic payment and receivables management, which is developed and operated by NX Technologies. The digital solution currently consists of five integrated modules that optimise customers' payment processes.

According to an NX Technologies representative, the funding will be used to strengthen their position in the automotive sector and to introduce an embedded buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) product. Thus, bezahl.de enables the automated sending of digital payment invitations and confirmations, the offer of various multichannel payment methods, a live payment status for all receivables, and technology for booking in existing accounting and ERP systems.


Keywords: investment, payment processing, accounts receivable, digital payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Germany
