Nucleus Software to launch the FinnAxia 7.5 transaction banking solution

India-based Nucleus Software has announced an end-to-end digital solution to help banks increase corporate supply chain resiliency in the COVID-19 era.
The company is a provider of transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry. The latest version of Nucleus Software’s transaction banking solution FinnAxia 7.5 helps banks with the stability of corporate supply chains.
The solution supports the 4 corner model (two-bank interoperable), 3 corner model (single-bank closed) and the point model of financing which allows large banks to extend their SCF services to SMEs by partnering with local banks – who are often best placed to assess the performance risks of locals SMEs.
FinnAxia 7.5 comes with a loan lifecycle management, invoice management and delivery order capture for risk mitigation. The solution also introduces an AI-based enquiry chatbot to resolve supplier queries in real-time.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions