News

Nucleus Software to launch the FinnAxia 7.5 transaction banking solution

Thursday 12 November 2020 14:10 CET | News

India-based Nucleus Software has announced an end-to-end digital solution to help banks increase corporate supply chain resiliency in the COVID-19 era.

The company is a provider of transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry. The latest version of Nucleus Software’s transaction banking solution FinnAxia 7.5 helps banks with the stability of corporate supply chains.

The solution supports the 4 corner model (two-bank interoperable), 3 corner model (single-bank closed) and the point model of financing which allows large banks to extend their SCF services to SMEs by partnering with local banks – who are often best placed to assess the performance risks of locals SMEs.

FinnAxia 7.5 comes with a loan lifecycle management, invoice management and delivery order capture for risk mitigation. The solution also introduces an AI-based enquiry chatbot to resolve supplier queries in real-time.


Keywords: Nucleus Software, FinnAxia 7.5, product launch, supply chain finance, trade finance, SMEs
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





