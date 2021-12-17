|
News

Norway's Visma acquires Acubiz

Friday 17 December 2021 11:08 CET | News

Norway-based Visma has acquired Danish expense management fintech Acubiz to boost growth in the enterprise market.

The expense management solution will be integrated into Visma Enterprise’s HRM in Denmark. Visma’s mission is to simplify and automate complex processes to empower people, and the Acubiz solution will support this mission as an addition to the existing portfolio.

Representatives stated that the acquisition results from a strategic focus on accelerating growth for both companies. Visma strive for creating simple solutions for complex tasks and they saw an opportunity to do better within HR and payroll administration when adding Acubiz to our their My Visma suite, as the press release says.

Acubiz has a market share of 20 % in Denmark and a growing foothold in emerging markets. With an ambition to expand both value proposition and market share, Acubiz is pleased to become a part of Visma.

More: Link


Keywords: acquisition, spend management, e-invoicing, e-procurement
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Norway
