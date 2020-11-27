|
NNIP, Channel Capital Advisors launch fund focused on trade finance

Friday 27 November 2020 13:12 CET | News

Netherlands-based NN Investment Partners (NNIP) has teamed up with Channel Capital Advisors to launch a new fund focused on the market of trade finance.

The new fund, which is called NN (L) Flex Trade Finance, will cover a diversified portfolio of short-dated trade finance loans while applying stringent ESG criteria to the asset class. It will sit within NNIP’s wider alternative credit offering.

The asset class is short in tenure, NNIP said, which provides natural liquidity and allows portfolio managers to react quickly to changing circumstances. This new fund will focus on well-rated loans that facilitate a specific sale of often essential goods, which are supported even during stressed market conditions.

NNIP said it will follow strict investment guidelines to ensure a highly diversified portfolio in terms of geography, sector, and counterparties, without employing leverage.

Channel Capital Advisors is a UK-based trade finance provider that has worked with NNIP over the past five years. Its team has experience in trade finance from top tier banking and finance institutions.


