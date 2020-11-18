|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nav rolls out embedded finance platform for SMB financing

Wednesday 18 November 2020 14:26 CET | News

SMB intelligent financing platform Nav has launched its next-generation embedded finance platform, according to the official press release.

Nav’s curated marketplace and data technology connect disparate data sets to provide transparency and certainty for SMB owners and ecosystem partners. Embedded finance is the integration of financial service technologies with other provider solutions, and it’s emerging as the standard for delivering unified user experiences. Recent analysis from Lightyear Capital predicts revenue gains from the embedded finance market will increase tenfold in the next five years, reaching USD 230 bln by 2025, according to the press release. 

Nav launched its first embedded finance offering in 2018 with point-of-sale provider Clover. Nav’s new and enhanced platform features include:

  • Dynamic Financing Profiles – Instead of asking users to fill out online forms, provide their data to multiple lenders, and hope for a call, Nav’s intelligent platform identifies a range of personalised funding matches for customers in less than a minute. 
  • Full-Service Funding Manager Team – Nav’s enterprise partners can now provide their users access to financing expertise at no additional cost. An expanded team of Funding Managers supports small business owners in their financing journey from start to finish.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Nav, financing platform, SMB, financing, Lightyear Capital, Clover, user experience, intelligent financing
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like