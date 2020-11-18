Nav rolls out embedded finance platform for SMB financing

Nav’s curated marketplace and data technology connect disparate data sets to provide transparency and certainty for SMB owners and ecosystem partners. Embedded finance is the integration of financial service technologies with other provider solutions, and it’s emerging as the standard for delivering unified user experiences. Recent analysis from Lightyear Capital predicts revenue gains from the embedded finance market will increase tenfold in the next five years, reaching USD 230 bln by 2025, according to the press release.
Nav launched its first embedded finance offering in 2018 with point-of-sale provider Clover. Nav’s new and enhanced platform features include:
