|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Myro Therapeutics selects MineralTree to automate its payments process

Tuesday 3 May 2022 14:41 CET | News

Myro Therapeutics, a US-based biotech company focused on new drug treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, has selected MineralTree TotalAP to streamline its vendor invoice and payment processes.   

Myro’s research and development efforts involve the purchase of a variety of lab supplies and reagents. As a newly formed biotech company, Myro was looking for an Accounts Payable (AP) system to avoid the processes of manual invoice input, PO matching, invoice and payment approval, and free up its staff.

MineralTree’s Total AP system combines sophisticated workflow automation and ease of use to enable both its scientific and finance teams to work more efficiently.

With MineralTree’s TotalAP solution Myro will be able to automate its payment workflows and streamline the entire invoice-to-pay process. Supplier invoices will come into Myro’s procurement system to be matched with corresponding purchase orders, sync into its QuickBooks accounting system, and then sync into MineralTree. From there invoices will be automatically routed to the right individuals for approval and payments will be dispersed via the supplier’s preferred method, including virtual card, ACH, or check. Once a payment is made, MineralTree automatically updates QuickBooks to streamline reconciliation. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , e-invoicing, payment processing, research
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: MineralTree, Myro Therapeutics
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

MineralTree

|

Myro Therapeutics

|
Discover all the Company news on MineralTree and other articles related to MineralTree in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like