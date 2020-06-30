MYbank unveils five-year plan to reach more SMEs across China via SCF and rural lending

The five-year plan details MYbank’s aspirations to work with partners across multiple sectors to better serve SMEs across China. Key measures and initiatives MYbank will implement as part of the plan include:
Established on June 25, 2015, MYbank is one of the leading private online commercial banks in China focused on serving SMEs and farmers. It was the first bank in China to establish its core banking system entirely on the cloud without any physical branches. Leveraging Ant Group’s AI, computing and risk management technologies, MYbank also pioneered the “310 model” for SME financing, which offers collateral-free business loans that take less than three minutes to apply for on a mobile phone, less than one second to approve, and requires zero human intervention. SMEs in China supported by the “310 model” have shown resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic, with 98% of them repaying their loans on time.
According to data from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), SMEs account for over 90% of business entities in China and contribute to 80% of urban employment and 60% of Chinese GDP. As of June 2020, MYbank and its partners have served 29 million SMEs in China, including street vendors. Their average loan size is RMB 36,000 (approximately USD 5,000) and 80% of them had previously never received business loans from a bank.
Leveraging Ant Group’s blockchain technology, Log56.com, a Chinese logistics platform with 70,000 registered corporate users, has helped 200,000 truck drivers and micro logistics business owners apply for loans from MYbank and its financial institutional partners. Ant’s blockchain technology helped to ensure key logistics information, such as order and execution numbers, are tamper-proof. This also reduced costs related to risk management and helped MYbank’s AI to calculate an accurate line of credit for SME operators on the platform.
MYbank has implemented a series of measures to help small and micro business owners overcome the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including waiving or lowering interest rates. In March, MYbank partnered with 100 banks to launch the “Contactless Loans” initiative to support SMEs as they resume operations and overcome the impact of COVID-19. According to the China Banking Association, the initiative had served over 10 million SMEs and extended loans totaling RMB 400 billion as of the end of April 2020.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions