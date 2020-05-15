Sections
News

MSC to launch shipping trade finance solution in India

Friday 15 May 2020 14:46 CET | News

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a transport and logistics company, has selected India to launch its trade finance solution for cargo shippers.

MSC Trade Finance has started to help companies in India to get cash in and have more control over their cash flow. Ultimately, the plan is to help businesses to grow. To set up this solution, MSC has collaborated with an external trade finance partner to take on the buyer’s credit risk. MSC itself does not lend against its own balance sheet or sell financial services to customers.

India is one of the world’s largest economies, with ocean liner and overland freight services stretching across the country. As a global company, MSC counts among its customers both Indian exporters and importers, as well as companies around the world which trade with the country.

More: Link


