News

Monite raises EUR 1.1 mln in pre-seed funding

Monday 8 March 2021 13:57 CET | News

Germany-based startup Monite has launched a finance management platform that automates the admin and accounting processes for SMEs, and it has raised EUR 1.1 million in pre-seed funding.

The startup states that small to medium-sized businesses spend on average 15 hours per week or 19% of their time in total doing financial admin tasks.

Monite aims to solve this problem and combines accounting and admin tools in one platform.Monite connects to the company’s bank accounts, in order to invoice clients, manage employee expenses, handle incoming bills, and complete accounting right within the system.

Planning to launch the platform later this year, the team now opens a waitlist on its website. With the announced funding round Monite will improve the platform and open new product lines by the end of 2021.


Keywords: SMEs, e-invoicing, startup, funding
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Germany
