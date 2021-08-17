|
Medius introduces a touchless capture technology to its e-invoicing management processing

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:22 CET | News

Medius, a provider of spend management solutions, has improved its e-invoicing management processing with a ‘touchless capture technology’, as part of the Medius Accounts Payable (AP) Automation suite.

Using Microsoft Azure machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Medius has developed an e-invoicing solution that captures and converts data dynamically, and reduces processing time.

As invoice data issues are discovered by accounts payable individuals, the AI-enabled solution learns and applies those discoveries to subsequent e-invoices. 


Keywords: e-invoicing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, accounts payable
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
