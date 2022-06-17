Mazepay gets pan-European payments license from Denmark

Mazepay helps medium and large-scale enterprises across Europe deal with the spend problems that arise from having to manage thousands of suppliers and tens of thousands of small invoices. This is often a time consuming and archaic process that requires authorisation and sign-off from multiple stakeholders, and can lead to costly errors being made, as per the press reelase.
The granting of the licence by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, which allows Mazepay to handle its customers’ funds, handle supplier connections, and pay invoices directly, adds further legitimacy to the platform, and demonstrates to customers, regulators and potential partners that it is operationally responsible and is compliant with financial regulations.
Mazepay counts the likes of Advania, Better Collective, Configit, and Sweco as customers, and has partnered with SEB, Nordea, AirPlus and, Mastercard, with over 70 banks globally connected with the Mastercard ICCP (In Control Commercial Payments) solution that Mazepay has integrated with.
The partnership with Mastercard enables a new bank to go live on the Mazepay platform within 30 days. Through these strategic partnerships with global and regional banks and financial organisations, which introduce the solution to their own customers, Mazepay is ensuring the global scalability of its fintech solution.
