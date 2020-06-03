Sections
News

Mastercard introduces Fintech Express in Europe

Wednesday 3 June 2020 15:30 CET | News

Mastercard has announced the launch of Fintech Express, a fintech and startup programme which focuses on driving the digital economy, in Europe.

Mastercard Fintech Express falls under the banner of Mastercard Accelerate, the company’s fintech accelerator platform that helps startups and emerging brands to help their growth and transformation, and global expansion. It has four main programmes: Fintech Express, Start Path, Engage, and Developers.

According to FinTech Magazine, Fintech Express supports digital payments innovators by making it easier for them to collaborate with Mastercard and its partners so they can launch fintech products.


More: Link


Keywords: Mastercard, fintech, Fintech Express, Europe, startup, digital, Mastercard Accelerate, Start Path, Engage, Developers
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Europe
