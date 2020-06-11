Sections
News

Luminor teams up with FA Solutions

Thursday 11 June 2020 13:50 CET | News

Estonia-based Luminor, a financial services provider in the Baltics, has partnered with cloud portfolio management company FA Solutions.

The partnership aims to consolidate its cross-border pension management operations. Through this, Luminor seeks to streamline its pensions offering across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

FA Solutions provides a cloud-based portfolio management platform that automates and centralises operational processes into one system. The FA Platform summarises the data in one document based on selected parameters, shedding light on hidden insights.


