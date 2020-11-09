|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Lloyds Bank, Demica offer supply chain finance solution for UK businesses

Monday 9 November 2020 14:36 CET | News

UK-based Lloyds Bank has partnered with working capital fintech Demica to provide a supply chain finance platform for UK businesses and their supply chains.

Branded as The Open Account Platform, it will offer supplier finance and receivables purchase to Lloyds Bank customers through a single online portal, helping UK businesses and their suppliers optimise working capital.

The platform enables a digital onboarding journey, making it possible for suppliers to join supplier finance programmes in 48 hours or less. It will also provide users with intuitive dashboards to access key information and straight-through-processing to automate transactions and minimise impact on corporate treasury teams.

Demica, a UK fintech, has a track record of delivering scaled working capital solutions for banks, corporate customers, and investors. The Open Account Platform will launch before the end of 2020, followed by a programme of continued investment in new features.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Lloyds Bank, Demica, UK, SCF, supply chain finance, product launch, partnership, Open Account Platform, digital onboarding, fintech, working capital, treasury, banks, corporates
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like