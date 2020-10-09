|
Liquidnet set to be acquired by TP ICAP

Friday 9 October 2020

UK-based fintech Liquidnet has announced that it will be acquired by professional intermediary TP ICAP for between GBP 444 millions to GBP 540 millions.

The deal, which is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021, will create a UK-headquartered global financial markets infrastructure provider.

Liquidnet is a global institutional investment network that connects asset managers with liquidity. Acquiring Liquidnet is part of TP ICAP’s intention of accelerating the execution of their electronification, aggregation and diversification strategy. The company intends to continue to invest in and grow Liquidnet’s leading dark/block Equities business.

TP ICAP is a global firm of intermediaries that operates in the world's financial, energy and commodities markets. The company also intends to build on Liquidnet’s capabilities and connectivity, and expand its offering, particularly in respect of D2C electronic trading in credit and rates.

