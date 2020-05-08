Sections
linked2pay launches CustomerConnect to improve B2B invoice payments

Friday 8 May 2020 13:46 CET | News

linked2pay, a US-based payments technology provider, has announced the launch of CustomerConnect, a solution capable of eliminating late B2B invoice payments. 

52% of B2B invoices in the US are paid past their due date. As a result, 66% of businesses with between 50 and 99 employees express concern over cash flow. A business utilising CustomerConnect unifies and automates credit applications, result assessments, invoicing, and collecting of payments to agreed terms, according to businesswire.com.

CustomerConnect supports existing merchant accounts on card processing gateways such as TSYS Multipass/Transit, Heartland Portico, First Data, NAB Velocity, and Authorize.Net. It also supports the linked2pay and Paya ACH gateways. Banks and resellers (ISOs, ISVs, and developers) can white label CustomerConnect as well. 

linked2pay provides risk and payment solutions to deliver ACH, credit card, RTP, IMS and check processing automation. The company offers their white label payment solutions platform to banks, channel partners, and their clients.


