Libeo raises EUR 4 mln to automate invoicing for companies

This second round will enable Libeo to accelerate its growth in a crisis context that increases the need for effective cash management.
Libeo was born in 2019 out of a simple observation: companies continue to print out supplier invoices and pay them manually by bank transfer or cheque. It’s a repetitive and time-consuming administrative task that Libeo’s founders found particularly burdensome in their previous roles, as business owners in the hospitality industry. The lack of modern digital tools also prevents a real-time view of finances and cash flow, something that is particularly important for SMEs, especially during an economic slowdown, as is the case today.
Libeo’s solution is aimed at business-owners, CFOs and chartered accountants, and enables them to automate their accounts payable processes, proving them with: instant digitisation of accounts payable; centralisation in a single platform with smart approval workflows; one-click payments without any manual input (no need to enter an IBAN number); and real-time cash flow monitoring.
Over 5,000 companies from various sectors (Consulting, Hospitality, Retail etc.) have taken to using the Libeo network to manage their invoices. Clients include Le Faucheur Law Firm, Hotel Annapurna, Clinique des Champs Elysées, Victor & Charly, Monoprix (franchise) and Paname Collections.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions