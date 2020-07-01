Sections
News

Lendio provides USD 8 bln in PPP loans to small businesses

Friday 3 July 2020 12:56 CET | News

Online lending platform Lendio has facilitated USD 8 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for 100,000 small businesses to date.

The lender reported that it has supported 300 SBA-approved financial institutions and fintech lenders across the US, as well as helped secure COVID-19 relief funds for underserved segments of the small business community.

The PPP is part of the USD 2 trillion CARES Act signed on March, 2020, aimed at getting small business owners back on their feet and millions of Americans back to work following the COVID-19 pandemic. After the first round of program closed, the US Senate passed USD 484 billion in new pandemic relief funds to provide additional funding to the PPP small business aid program, pay for coronavirus testing, and help hospitals deluged by sick patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More: Link


Keywords: Lendio, PPP loans, small businesses, US, United States, COVID-19, relief funds, CARES Act, small business aid program, fintech, lenders, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
