Kyriba, Openpay offer smarter payments experience for US clients

The Kyriba partnership is Openpay's first expansion into the US. Based on initial client response to the new partnership, Kyriba and Openpay aim to offer OpyPro to Kyriba's more than 2,000 clients world-wide.
Coupled with Kyriba's Enterprise liquidity management platform and working capital solutions, the OpyPro solution digitises and automates the onboarding of customers. The self-service buyer and supplier portals reduce manual tasks and administration providing 24/7 access to critical transaction, invoice and statement data.
Kyriba is a an open platform that leverages artificial intelligence, automates payments workflows, and enables multinational corporations and banks to optimise liquidity, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce operational costs.
Openpay focuses on industries such as automotive, healthcare, home improvement, memberships and education; and its target customers are finance-savvy and of an older demographic who use Openpay plans as a cashflow management tool. Openpay also has a unique B2B offering, OpyPro (formerly Openpay for Business), a SaaS-based platform that allows companies to manage trade accounts end-to-end, including applications, credit checks, approvals and account management in the one system.
