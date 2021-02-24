|
Jack Henry goes live with fast payments hub

Wednesday 24 February 2021

US-based Jack Henry has confirmed that 93 financial institutions are live on its faster payments hub.

In total, more than 170 banks and credit unions are contracted to use JHA PayCenter to connect to The Clearing House's network and/or Early Warning Services' Zelle Network.

JHA PayCenter is a proprietary payments hub that provides connections to the RTP and Zelle networks and will connect to future real-time payment networks including FedNow. It allows near-real-time payments to be sent and received through Jack Henry's core and digital solutions.

It also supports third-party core, mobile, and online solutions. Jack Henry plans to onboard 20 to 25 institutions monthly in 2021.

