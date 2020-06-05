Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

iwoca launches iwocaPay to help SMEs through the pandemic crisis

Friday 5 June 2020 11:52 CET | News

iwoca has launched a new product called iwocaPay designed to help SMEs navigate the pandemic crisis when it comes to unpaid invoices.

As non-essential shops are starting to open, the pressures on small businesses are leading a third of owners to consider reducing or not offering trade credit in the future as they try to minimise their exposure to unpaid invoices, according to the official press release.

The proportion of SME owners that owe large payments to their suppliers has nearly doubled. Iwoca’s small business customers reported that their amounts owed to suppliers has risen since the coronavirus hit.

Thus, iwocaPay gives customers a choice over when they make repayments, allowing them to choose payment terms of up to 90 days. At the same time, suppliers will be paid immediately through iwoca.

iwoca has also released a report in which is stated that businesses face considerable unpaid invoices leading as many as 1 in 4 to doubt they will survive into 2021. The research explores how payment terms were managed before and after the pandemic and sets out a series of recommendations for small businesses. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SMBs, invoices, iwoca, iwocaPay, COVID-19, coronavirus, payments, SME, study
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like