IRIS Software Group acquires cloud payroll application Staffology

Founded in 2018, Staffology is cloud payroll software built on an open Application Programming Interface (API), enabling integration with other products. Using cloud applications to simplify mission critical business tasks is now vital to driving growth, innovation, and cost savings. In the past few months, IRIS has seen an acceleration in digital transformation and adoption, based on cloud technology. Many businesses have been saved from collapse during the pandemic by embracing this technology – a move which is now even more critical with the latest lockdown news. IRIS believes that the ability to integrate and manage cloud applications, such as payroll, can make a substantial difference as organisations both recover and thrive in 2021.
The Staffology native cloud payroll application for businesses, accountants, and payroll bureaux alike, includes payroll automation, a comprehensive API to integrate and automate payroll, dedicated features for Umbrella Companies, the ability to pay workers off-payroll under IR35 regulations, automatic journal posting to accounting software, pension management, and auto enrolment.
