News

InvoiceFair facilitates EUR 30 mln of PPE orders

Monday 22 June 2020 15:05 CET | News

InvoiceFair, an Ireland-based trading system, has facilitated the funding of more than EUR 30 million of personal protective equipment (PPE) orders in recent months.

It includes a EUR 12 million to EUR 14 million of financing for isolation gowns from China that landed at Shannon Airport, the six-engine Antonov An-225 Mriya. More than EUR 600 million of receivables have been traded on the platform since it was set up in 2015.

Receivables are traded daily on InvoiceFair’s platform between 9 am and 11 am, with regulated institutional funds, mainly based in the UK, the buyers of about 80% of those traded. Funders using the InvoiceFair system will finance up to 90% of the value of an approved invoice or purchase order. 


Keywords: Ireland, invoice, PPE, InvoiceFair, personal protective equipment, China, Shannon Airport
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Ireland
Banking & Fintech

