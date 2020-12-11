|
Invoiced releases solution for ERP systems with Invoiced A/R Cloud

US-based Invoiced has announced the release of Invoiced ERP Connect, a solution for connecting on-premise ERP and accounting systems with the Invoiced A/R Cloud.

Invoiced ERP Connect is free to download and available today. As a downloadable app, Invoiced ERP Connect is generally available and offers a range of features including:

  • On-Premise, Cross-Platform Compatibility - works on Windows, MacOS and Linux.
  • Safety and Security - it securely connects with Invoiced.com
  • Rich Data Access - can be connected with many different endpoints for syncing invoices, customers, contacts, credit notes, payments, estimates, payment plans, and others
  • File Support - once using Invoiced ERP Connect, businesses can send invoice PDFs and other file attachments to Invoiced.com.
Because Invoiced also offers a free trial and sandbox environment, businesses can download the free Invoiced ERP Connect app and connect it with Invoiced at no cost.

