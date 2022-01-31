|
Intuit QuickBooks launches new solutions for SMEs

Monday 31 January 2022 14:13 CET | News

Intuit QuickBooks has announced two new products that provide small businesses and their employees with faster access to their money to give them greater cash flow flexibility.

With QuickBooks Get Paid Upfront, eligible QuickBooks Online customers can reportedly eliminate the wait to be paid on outstanding invoices and put their earned money to work faster. QuickBooks Early Pay will provide eligible employees paid through QuickBooks Online Payroll with the option of instant access to money between paydays. 

Both new products are the latest fintech offerings from Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, according to the official press release.


