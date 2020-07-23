Sections
News

Infor, DBS Bank partner for global supply chains digital financing

Thursday 23 July 2020 12:22 CET | News

Cloud software provider Infor has partnered with Singapore-based DBS Bank to integrate digital trade financing capabilities into the Infor Nexus global network. 

The two companies' first joint programme went live, providing digital trade financing to suppliers in the apparel company's supply chain ecosystem, which comprises mostly small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The companies' next joint programme for pre-shipment finance, expected to launch in late 2020, will utilise supply chain data as the primary conduit to assess risk and credit worthiness, as opposed to traditional models that result in the majority of suppliers being under-funded or facing challenges to access necessary capital. 

Infor provides extensive supply chain data, including historic and real-time milestone information on the physical movement of goods, to enable a data-driven representation of a supplier's performance and credit risk.

