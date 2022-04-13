|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Incomlend expands to UAE

Wednesday 13 April 2022 11:17 CET | News

Singapore-based Incomlend has set up a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The move marks the next step in its global expansion plan to scale its reach and deliver invoice financing solutions to small-medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. 

The proximity advantage of having a physical presence in the UAE enables Incomlend to serve its existing customers better. It will effectively extend its invoice financing marketplace and non-recourse working capital solutions to more businesses in the Middle East and nearby regions like North Africa, Europe, and South Asia.

Incomlend is a global invoice financing marketplace for businesses and private capital. Founded in 2016, the company has processed more than 2,300 transactions and provides invoice finance services in over 50 countries worldwide. Incomlend enables companies to finance their export invoices by selling them to institutional investors at a discount.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, e-invoicing, SMEs, transactions , financial services
Categories: E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Companies: Incomlend
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Banking News & Fintech News

::: more

Incomlend

|
Discover all the Company news on Incomlend and other articles related to Incomlend in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like