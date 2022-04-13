Incomlend expands to UAE

The move marks the next step in its global expansion plan to scale its reach and deliver invoice financing solutions to small-medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide.
The proximity advantage of having a physical presence in the UAE enables Incomlend to serve its existing customers better. It will effectively extend its invoice financing marketplace and non-recourse working capital solutions to more businesses in the Middle East and nearby regions like North Africa, Europe, and South Asia.
Incomlend is a global invoice financing marketplace for businesses and private capital. Founded in 2016, the company has processed more than 2,300 transactions and provides invoice finance services in over 50 countries worldwide. Incomlend enables companies to finance their export invoices by selling them to institutional investors at a discount.
