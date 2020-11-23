|
Imaweb, Esker to launch digital invoicing solution

Monday 23 November 2020 14:17 CET | News

France-based Imaweb has announced the launch of a digital invoicing solution in partnership with Esker, a player in AI-driven process automation solutions and cloud computing.

Imaweb is a provider of dealership management systems (DMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the automotive industry in Europe. The Imaweb brand, created in September 2020, decided to partner with Esker to help its end‑customers benefit from solutions on digital invoicing.

The company will integrate Esker's invoice automation solution within all its DMS products designed for automotive distribution networks. The solution includes services like invoice storage and secure access for up to 11 years, or reduced archiving and printing costs.

It also offers remote implementation with Imaweb’s DMS products, based on the Imaweb NextLane plug‑and‑play technology. Access to invoices is done through an online platform. The companies were already working together for Imaweb’s invoice management system for 5 years.


