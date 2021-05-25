|
Hydr introduces its proprietary invoice finance platform

Tuesday 25 May 2021 13:17 CET | News

UK-based fintech Hydr has launched its proprietary invoice finance platform to help small businesses optimise their cash flow.

Hydr helps small businesses manage their cash flow with digital onboarding, funding decisions, transparent terms, and fixed fees. It pays 100% of the value of an invoice within 24 hours, minus a priced fixed fee.

Hydr stated that its digital onboarding process takes minutes. Once connected to Xero, funding decisions are provided in real-time; businesses create their invoice in one step, a fixed fee is calculated for the invoice and Hydr takes care of the rest. There are no hidden extras or additional charges to the fixed fee.


