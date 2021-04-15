HRS takes over Itelya

Germany-based service provider Hotel Reservation Service (HRS) has announced taking over the payment invoice specialist Itelya to expand its service platform’s corporate lodging solutions.
Itelya’s invoice capture and data management capabilities simplify downstream processes, including payments to hotels and corporate sales tax refunds. The HRS ‘Lodging as a Service’ platform includes a procurement360 platform for rates and security benchmarking, an embedded plug & play Pay2Reimburse solution consisting of credit card and billing tool providers for VAT refunds. The payment solution collects invoice data from providers, carries out compliance checks and generates data insights to optimise the procurement process and the booking experience. The HRS platform is integrated into the billing systems provider SAP Concur.
