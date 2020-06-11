Sections
News

H4 raises EUR 23 mln from high-profile investors

Thursday 11 June 2020 13:38 CET | News

UK-based tech company H4 has raised EUR 23 million from a consortium of high -profile brands including J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and Linklaters.

The investment, completed earlier in 2020, provides the institutional investors collectively with a minority stake in H4.

H4 is a company which offers a digital platform for the creation and analysis of legal documents. According to BusinessCloud, it has been used in the US and European high yield bond markets for transactions involving four of the world’s leading banks and 14 of the world’s leading law companies.


More: Link


