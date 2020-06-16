Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

GTreasury, Goldman Sachs to provide treasury professionals with payments solutions

Tuesday 16 June 2020 12:45 CET | News

GTreasury, a treasury management system provider, has teamed up with Goldman Sachs to enable corporate treasurers leverage GTreasury’s platform for domestic and international payments.

The deal pairs GTreasury’s payment workflow solutions with Goldman Sachs’ global payment functionalities. For more than 30 years, GTreasury delivers digital Treasury Management System (TMS) to corporate treasurers across industries.

The Goldman Sachs Group is a global investment banking, securities, and investment management company that provides a wide range of financial services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Founded in 1869, the business is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centres around the world.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: GTreasury, Goldman Sachs, payments, treasury, banking, fintech, investment banking, securities, US
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like